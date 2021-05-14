COVID-19| Daily caseload crosses 3,000 in Coimbatore district

14 May 2021 23:06 IST

Salem reports 798 fresh cases and 18 deaths

With 3,197 fresh cases on Friday, the daily COVID-19 caseload of Coimbatore district crossed the 3,000 mark for the first time, taking the overall tally to 1,09,233.

The Health Department reported 13 deaths, which took the district’s toll to 837. The district has 18,290 active cases as on Friday. A total of 1,171 persons were discharged on the day.

Coimbatore district had 773 vacant beds (65 oxygen beds, 697 non-oxygen beds and 11 ICU beds) in government and private hospitals and 479 vacant beds in COVID-19 Care Centres.

Tiruppur district reported 771 new cases on Friday and the overall tally rose to 34,661.

Seven deaths were reported on Friday, which took the toll to 272. The district has 5,179 active cases as on Friday.

A total of 343 persons were discharged on the day.

Tiruppur district had 142 vacant beds (37 oxygen beds and 105 non-oxygen beds) in government and private hospitals, according to the Health Department. There were 243 vacant beds at CCCs in the district.

A total of 306 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday.

Salem district on Friday reported 798 fresh cases and 18 deaths. V.Kannan (46), an Inspector with Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, Salem, and K. Sampathkumar, a sub-inspector with the Krishnagiri police, died of the disease. Namakkal district reported 560 new cases and four deaths.

Erode reported 781 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 31,035. While 613 persons were discharged, 5,304 persons continue to be under treatment. Six persons died, raising the toll to 186.

Krishnagiri recorded 712 new cases and four deaths. A total of 319 persons were discharged. Dharmapuri recorded 721 fresh cases and three deaths. A total of 110 persons were discharged.