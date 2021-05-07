COVID-19: daily caseload crosses 2,100 mark in Coimbatore

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Coimbatore district crossed the 2,100 mark on Friday with the reporting of 2,101 new cases, which took the overall tally to 90,454.

The Health Department reported the death of six persons -- five men and one woman-- who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The district has 10,460 active cases and a total of 1,491 persons were discharged on Friday.

As on Friday, the district has 908 vacant beds (oxygen beds, non-oxygen beds and ICU beds) in government and private hospitals A total of 198 beds were vacant in the COVID-19 care centres (CCC).

Tiruppur district reported 552 new cases, taking the overall tally to 29,865. The death of two persons has increased the toll to 249. The district has 2,822 active cases. A total of 656 persons were discharged on Friday.

According to the Health Department, the Tiruppur district has 237 vacant beds (oxygen, non-oxygen and ICU) in government and private hospitals and 291 beds in CCCs.

A total of 168 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 10,633 and 733 people are treatment.

Salem district on Friday reported 648 new cases. According to health officials, 375 cases were reported in the Salem Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, two women and seven men died in private and government facilities in Salem.

Namakkal district reported 357 new cases and one death.

Krishnagiri recorded 500 new cases and two deaths on Friday. A total of 491 persons were discharged after recovery on the day. While there are 2,451 active cases as on Friday, the district’s overall stood at 17,434.

Dharmapuri reported 243 fresh cases and one death. A total of 238 persons discharged after recovery. While there are 1,384 active cases as on Friday, the district’s overall stood at 10,943.

Erode district reported 639 new cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 25,240. While 444 persons were discharged, 3,615 persons continue to be under treatment. Three person died, raising the toll to 171.