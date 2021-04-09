COVID-19| Daily caseload continues to rise in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

09 April 2021 23:31 IST

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Coimbatore district continued to increase, with 473 new cases reported on Friday, taking the overall tally to 62,070 cases.

The Health Department reported the death of a 55-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and this took the overall toll to 699. As many as 57,982 patients have recovered and 3,389 patients are active cases in the district. On Friday, 142 patients were discharged from various treatment centres.

According to the district administration, 2,34,933 people in the district have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday. A total of 4,827 beds are available for patients across the district.

Tiruppur district reported 148 fresh cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 20,303. No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 228. A total of 19,163 patients have recovered and 912 are active cases. Seventy patients were discharged on Friday.

In a press release, Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan warned of action against commercial establishments and industries that did not adhere to the latest COVID-19 restrictions announced by the State government.

The Nilgiris district reported 29 new cases. The tally in the district so far is 8,869. Of these, 8,628 patients have recovered and 191 are active cases. The toll in the district remained at 50 as no deaths were reported on Friday.