COVID-19 curbs: Coimbatore in standdown mode on Sunday

Police did not place barricades to restrict movement of motorists as they did during the complete lockdown in 2020

An overcast sky complemented a completely shut Coimbatore on Sunday morning, as the Tamil Nadu government’s tightened COVID-19 restrictions barred all activity barring essential services.

The places that usually saw heavy movement of people and vehicles such as the Ukkadam wholesale and retail fish markets, the retail vegetable markets, T.K. Market off Raja Street, Gandhipuram 8th Street Market, Ukkadam Ramar Kovil Street market or Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers’ market) remained shut.

In front of downed shutters or behind closed doors were a few traders who used the opportunity to rearrange goods or clean premises. Police personnel outside the markets maintained vigil.

However, the police did not place barricades to restrict movement of motorists as they did during the complete lockdown in 2020. Nor did they stop and check on people on the streets.

The absence of police personnel or tightened vigil ensured that at many places morning walkers continued their exercise.

Milk supply went on usual and tea and snack sellers carried on their business going around on bicycles. They served the much-needed tea or coffee to private security personnel who guarded showrooms and ATMs.

Restaurants and small eateries were open but gave only food parcels to both food delivery service providers and also the public. Very few tea shops were open but the owners said only ‘parcel tea’ was available.

The Coimbatore Corporation completely shut all the bus stands in the city and deployed its conservancy workers at the bus stands and other commercial thoroughfare.

The near traffic-free city streets were witness to free movement of dogs and cattle.