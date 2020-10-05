COVID-19: Corporation makes public bed availability details

COIMBATORE

05 October 2020 23:30 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has made public the availability of beds at COVID-19 care centres at government and private hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in the city.

A release from Commissioner P. Kumarave Pandian says member of the public can learn about bed availability by visiting www.kovaicare-ccmc.com as the civic body has put in place a hospital bed monitoring system software.

