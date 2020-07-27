COVID-19 control room in Krishnagiri Collectorate shifted

KRISHNAGIRI

27 July 2020

The COVID-19 control room at the Collectorate here was closed after four members of the medical team including a doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

The control room that was operating out of the Collectorate’s Grievance Day Programme hall on the ground floor has been shifted to the second floor to a temporary room and its staff strength decreased to 12 per shift. The ground floor room was closed and disinfected.

The area was closed as a containment zone after the doctor, two health inspectors and a data entry operator tested positive. An official told The Hindu the entire control room workforce of 25 members were tested after the doctor turned out to be a contact of a COVID-19 positive person, who was his relative.

The control room has been in the frontline of contact tracing and information coordination from containment areas, receiving and transmitting information and grievances from containment zones. The arrival of persons and their quarantine was tracked by the control room since the onset of the pandemic here.