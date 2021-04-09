COVID-19 containment measures intensified in Salem

With COVID-19 positive cases crossing 100-mark in the district, the Health Department has intensified containment measures to prevent the cases from hitting a peak.

The department is planning to intensify the vaccination campaign among the public and thereby reduce mortality due to the pandemic.

According to health officials, door-to-door screening is being carried out intensively to identify persons with symptoms of COVID-19. Officials added that facilities have also been identified at various parts of the district to set up COVID-19 care centres, if there is further increase in daily cases.

R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services said that on an average 1,000-1,500 tests are being done in the district and they are planning to gradually increase it to 2,500 samples per day. He added that they are also planning to increase COVID-19 vaccination among the 45-plus age category as part of containment measures.

Dr. Selvakumar said that besides private facilities, vaccination is being done through 110 Amma clinics, 107 primary health centres and 12 government hospitals here. He added that there are two COVID-19 care centres functioning at the moment and two additional places have been identified with 100 beds each for treating COVID-19 patients. However, officials said that there were sufficient bed facilities at the moment in government medical facilities here.

Meanwhile, the Salem Corporation is planning to increase door-to-door checks.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said that additional health teams have been deployed to conduct screenings. He added that 130 field workers are involved in door-to-door screenings and identifying persons with symptoms.

Mr. Ravichandran said that areas with more than three cases would be declared as containment zones and separate officials have been designated for these places for purchasing essentials for the public.

He added that they are also planning to increase vaccination by setting up camps in industrial areas here.