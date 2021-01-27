COVID-19: Coimbatore sees 48 cases, one death

Tiruppur reports 13 cases

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 48 new cases on Tuesday. The overall tally rose to 54,125.

With the death of a 57-year-old man who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the district’s toll increased to 670, the Health Department said.

The district has a total of 443 active cases and 69 persons were discharged from various treatment centres on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district reported 13 fresh cases on Tuesday, and the overall tally increased to 17,781. No deaths were reported in the district.

As many as 17,385 patients have recovered and 175 were active cases. On Tuesday, 21 persons were discharged after recovery.

The Nilgiris

Ten persons tested positive for the disease in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,172. Fifty-five persons are under treatment.