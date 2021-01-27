COVID-19: Coimbatore sees 48 cases, one death

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 48 new cases on Tuesday. The overall tally rose to 54,125.
With the death of a 57-year-old man who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the district’s toll increased to 670, the Health Department said.
The district has a total of 443 active cases and 69 persons were discharged from various treatment centres on Tuesday.
Tiruppur district reported 13 fresh cases on Tuesday, and the overall tally increased to 17,781. No deaths were reported in the district.
As many as 17,385 patients have recovered and 175 were active cases. On Tuesday, 21 persons were discharged after recovery.
The Nilgiris
Ten persons tested positive for the disease in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.
With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,172. Fifty-five persons are under treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath