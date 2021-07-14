COVID-19: Coimbatore sees 282 new cases, one death

14 July 2021 00:01 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 282 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

The district had 3,779 active cases as on Tuesday. The toll increased to 2,108 after a 65-year-old man died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday, sources said.

Tiruppur district reported 148 new cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 85,897. The five new deaths reported on the day took the district’s toll to 806. The district had a total of 1,576 active cases and 186 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

In the Nilgiris, 70 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 29,556. A total of 885 people are under treatment.