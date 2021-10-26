Coimbatore

COVID-19: Coimbatore reports two deaths, 130 new cases

A total of 130 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department said that 151 persons recovered from the disease on Monday and the district had 1,407 active cases.

Two men aged 66 and 67 died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday, taking the toll to 2,403.

Tiruppur district reported 77 fresh cases on Monday, which took the overall tally to 94,980.

The district had 768 active cases and 92 patients recovered from the disease on Monday.

Nineteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday and the district’s overall tally rose to 33, 461. A total of 270 persons are under treatment.


