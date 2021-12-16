COVID-19: Coimbatore reports three deaths, 106 fresh cases

Coimbatore

16 December 2021 00:00 IST

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 106 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 107 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,148 active cases on Wednesday.

The district’s toll increased to 2,492 after three more persons died of COVID-19.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.2 % on Tuesday.

School closed for disinfection

The School Education Department ordered the closure of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Pollachi on December 15 and 16 after two students were found with symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials said that the two Class X girls did not attend physical classes after reportedly being diagnosed with fever.

On Tuesday, a group of parents urged the school headmaster to prevent the possible spread of the disease. Following this, Pollachi District Educational Officer Rajasekar ordered that the school would remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for disinfection, officials said.

In Tiruppur district, 45 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. As many as 51 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 599 active cases on Wednesday. Two more persons from Tiruppur died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 1,007.