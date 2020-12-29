COVID-19 | Coimbatore reports one death, 93 new cases

Salem reported 39 cases, taking the district’s tally to 31,489.

Coimbatore district reported 93 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 52,074.

A 70-year-old woman died at a private hospital here, taking the district’s toll to 646. The Health Department said 50,581 patients recovered and 847 were active cases. On Monday, 103 patients were discharged.

Tiruppur reported 41 fresh cases, increasing the tally to 16,946. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 16,383 patients recovered and 348 were active cases. The district reported 215 deaths so far. On Monday, 49 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 16 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 7,902. The toll stood at 45 and 117 persons are under treatment.

The district administration said two persons, who returned to the district from foreign countries, and one of their 35 primary contacts who were tested, were found to have been infected. The samples of the three had been sent to Pune to identify the strain with which they had been infected.

Salem reported 39 cases, taking the district’s tally to 31,489. While 51 persons were discharged, 368 persons are under treatment.

Erode reported 33 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,572. While 47 persons were discharged, 275 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal saw 26 cases and the district’s tally stood at 11,140. Twenty-three persons were discharged and 179 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri reported nine new cases and there were 106 active cases. Twelve persons were discharged and the total number of infections in the district stood at 7,847.

Dharmapuri saw 12 new cases and seven discharges. There were 70 active cases and the total number of infections stood at 6,378.