COVID-19: Coimbatore reports one death, 46 cases

Coimbatore Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 46 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 55,200.
The death of a 63-year-old man who was under treatment for COVID-19 took the district’s toll to 679.
The district saw 54,077 total recoveries and has 444 active cases. A total of 57 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Monday.
Tiruppur district reported 18 fresh cases on Monday, and the tally rose to 18,162.
No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,817 patients have recovered and 123 were active cases. The district has so far reported 222 deaths. On Monday, 19 patients were discharged from various treatment centres.
In the Nilgiris, five persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,281. A total of 41 persons are under treatment.
Salem district reported 10 positive cases on Monday. According to health officials, four cases were indigenous and six persons had returned from Dharmapuri and Namakkal.
Namakkal reported nine indigenous cases.
Erode district reported 13 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,624. While 15 persons were discharged, 134 persons continue to be under treatment.
