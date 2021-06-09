COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 62 deaths, 2,319 new cases

Coimbatore district on Wednesday saw a steep rise in the number of deaths due to COVID-19 after the Health Department declared that 62 more persons died of the disease in the last several days.

This is the highest number of deaths due to COVID1-9 declared by the department on a single day, so far. The official death toll stood at 1,638 on Wednesday.

The department said that Coimbatore district had 24,022 active cases of the disease which included 2,319 persons who tested positive for the disease on Wednesday. A total of 4,992 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported 913 new cases and 1,511 persons recovered from the disease.

The district’s death toll increased to 600 after 15 more persons died of COVID-19.

It had 18,359 active cases of the disease on Wednesday.

Erode district reported 1,405 new cases, taking the tally to 70,888. While 1,953 persons were discharged, 13,724 continue to be under treatment. Ten persons died, raising the death toll to 469.

Salem district reported 957 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 75,701. While 1,115 persons were discharged, 10,377 continue to be under treatment. A total of 23 persons died, raising the toll to 1,177.

In the Nilgiris, 489 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 23,859. The number of deaths in the district increased from 124 to 125 on Wednesday while 4,109 people are undergoing treatment.

Namakkal district reported 472 cases taking the tally to 38,467. While 991 persons were discharged, 5,916 continue to be under treatment. Ten persons died, raising the toll to 336.

Krishnagiri recorded 293 fresh cases and 616 cases discharged with 10 deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district stood at 2,941 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 36,041 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 263 fresh cases and 336 cases discharged with five deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district was 2764. As of date, a total 21,420 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.