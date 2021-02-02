COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 59 fresh cases

Coimbatore district reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The Health Department said that 62 persons from the district recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals on Monday. The district had 422 active cases of the disease on Monday.
Tiruppur district reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 17,920. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,488 persons have recovered and 211 were active cases.
Tiruppur district has so far reported 221 deaths. On Monday, 11 persons were discharged from various treatment centres.
In the Nilgiris, one person tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,210. The district has so far reported 47 deaths. Fifty-four persons were under treatment.
