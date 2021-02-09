COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 49 new cases

Coimbatore

09 February 2021 00:47 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday logged 49 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 60 persons were discharged after recovery from different hospitals on Monday.

In Tiruppur district, 21 persons tested positive for the disease on Monday. According to the Health Department, 21 persons were discharged on Monday.

The district had 156 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,248. Forty persons are under treatment.