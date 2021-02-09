Coimbatore

COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 49 new cases

Coimbatore district on Monday logged 49 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 60 persons were discharged after recovery from different hospitals on Monday.

In Tiruppur district, 21 persons tested positive for the disease on Monday. According to the Health Department, 21 persons were discharged on Monday.

The district had 156 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,248. Forty persons are under treatment.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 1:52:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/covid-19-coimbatore-reports-49-new-cases/article33786481.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY