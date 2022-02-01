COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 2,456 new cases, three deaths

01 February 2022 00:43 IST

A total of 2,456 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday. The Health Department said that 3,284 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 25,222 active cases on Monday. The district’s toll increased to 2,568 after three more persons died of COVID-19. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 24.1 % on Sunday.

Tiruppur district reported 1,425 new cases. The district had 12,171 active cases and 1,131 persons recovered. The 195 new cases took the Nilgiris district’s overall tally to 40,407. A total of 2,342 persons are currently under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising