Coimbatore

COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 2,456 new cases, three deaths

A total of 2,456 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday. The Health Department said that 3,284 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 25,222 active cases on Monday. The district’s toll increased to 2,568 after three more persons died of COVID-19. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 24.1 % on Sunday.

Tiruppur district reported 1,425 new cases. The district had 12,171 active cases and 1,131 persons recovered. The 195 new cases took the Nilgiris district’s overall tally to 40,407. A total of 2,342 persons are currently under treatment.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 12:45:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/covid-19-coimbatore-reports-2456-new-cases-three-deaths/article38355548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY