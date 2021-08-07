COVID-19| Coimbatore reports 239 new cases, one death

Coimbatore district reported 239 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 2,30,703.

The Health Department reported the death of a 61-year-old woman, which took the toll to 2,189

The district had 2,164 active cases and reported 192 recoveries on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 88,354.

A total of five new deaths were reported as the district’s toll touched 857. The district had 871 active cases and 91 persons were discharged on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 50 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

With the latest infections, the total number of cases in the district stands at 30,805.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 increased from 182 to 183 in the Nilgiris on Thursday, while 487 people are under treatment.