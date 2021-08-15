COVID-19| Coimbatore reports 223 cases, five deaths

Tiruppur reports 94 fresh cases, two deaths

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 223 new cases of COVID-19, registering a slight decrease from Friday’s 236 cases.

The Health Department said the district had 2,380 active cases on Saturday and 197 persons had recovered. Five more persons from the district died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, taking the official toll to 2,217.

The district had a test positivity rate of 1.9 % on Friday, when 12,311 swab samples were subjected to testing and 236 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as the daily caseload went below the 100-mark after reporting 105 cases on Friday.

The rise in cases took the overall tally to 89,029. Two new deaths were reported as the district’s toll touched 885. The district had 920 active cases and 76 persons recovered in the district as on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 47 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 31,189.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 increased from 186 to 187 in the Nilgiris on Saturday, while 482 people are under treatment.