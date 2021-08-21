COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 205 cases

Coimbatore district reported 205 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 2,34,046.

The Health Department reported two deaths, taking the death toll to 2,236. The district had 2,244 active cases and 226 patients were reported to have recovered on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 76 fresh cases, taking the tally to 89,606.

Three new deaths were reported in the district as the toll went up to 911. The district had 851 active cases and 87 patients recovered from COVID-19.

The Nilgiris district reported 36 new cases. The total number of cases in the district increased to 31,450. The death toll went up to 192 as the Health Department reported the death of a 45-year-old woman who was under treatment for COVID-19. The district had 423 active cases and 51 patients were reported to have recovered as of Saturday.