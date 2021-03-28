COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 185 new cases

Tiruppur govt. school student tests positive, six classrooms closed for disinfection

A total of 185 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday, registering an increase from Friday’s 173 cases.

The district had 1,092 COVID-19 patients under treatment in different hospitals.

The Health Department said that 107 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

59 cases in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district on Saturday reported 59 new cases, which took the overall tally to 19,105.

No deaths were reported as the toll remained at 224. As many as 18,587 patients have recovered and 294 patients were under treatment, the Health Department said. On Saturday, 38 patients were discharged from various treatment centres upon recovery from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department officials on Saturday closed a wing of a government school comprising six classrooms in Tiruppur after a Class 12 student was reported to have contracted COVID-19. The 17-year-old student of Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School at Rayapuram in Tiruppur Corporation limits had attended regular classes on March 19 and was on leave since, officials said. He informed the school on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19, following which the officials ordered to close all six classrooms, including the one where the student attended regular classes, for disinfection.

However, with nearly 400 students studying Class 12, the regular classes will continue in alternative classrooms, according to the officials. None of the students and teachers have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms so far, the officials claimed.

In the Nilgiris, 19 persons tested positive for the viral disease on Saturday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,600. A total of 115 persons were under treatment.