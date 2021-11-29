COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 109 new cases

Coimbatore

29 November 2021 00:15 IST

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 109 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 117 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,242 active cases on Sunday. The district’s toll increased to 2,462 after a 70-year-old woman died of COVID-19 on Friday.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.4 % on Saturday when it reported 112 new cases.

Fifty-three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district on Sunday. The district had 599 active cases of the disease.

A 78-year-old man died of the disease in Tiruppur on Friday, taking the toll to 998. As many as 56 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 17 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 34,064. A total of 194 persons are under treatment.

Over 35,000 vaccine doses administered

Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday administered 36,055 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the mega vaccination camp it held across the city. Data shared by the civic body showed that it had administered 33,640 doses of Covishield– 3,947 in first dose and the rest in second dose – and 2,415 doses of Covaxin– 1,030 in first dose and the rest in second dose.