COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 108 new cases, one death

Coimbatore

12 November 2021 23:34 IST

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 108 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,48,042.

The Health Department reported one new death, which took the district’s toll to 2,433.

The district had 1,134 active cases and 106 patients were reported to have recovered on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 52 fresh cases on Friday, and the overall tally increased to 96,157. Two more deaths due to COVID-19 took the district’s toll to 985. The district had 662 active cases and 64 persons recovered on Friday.

17 cases in the Nilgiris

Seventeen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday and the overall tally rose to 33,775. The district had 197 active cases as on Friday.