COVID-19: Coimbatore records one death, 12 new cases

April 05, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old woman, who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital died on Wednesday. Hospital authorities said that the woman had been suffering from other comorbidities, including lung cancer and diabetes.

However, this death has not been mentioned in the media bulletin.

The Coimbatore district reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Nine patients recovered and the total number of active cases was 92, according to the Health Department. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Tuesday was 6.4% when 16 tested positive for the infection.

Three tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district on Wednesday. Two persons were discharged and the total number of active cases was 20. The TPR on Tuesday was 3.7 % when two tested positive.

