COVID-19: Coimbatore records 67 new cases

Coimbatore

15 January 2021 23:59 IST

Tiruppur sees 27 cases and the Nilgiris five

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 53,475. No deaths were reported in the district.

According to the Health Department, as many as 52,188 persons have recovered so far. The number of active cases stood at 625 and 87 persons were discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 27 fresh cases on Friday, and the tally rose to 17,506.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,060 patients have recovered and 226 were active cases. On Friday, 24 persons were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, five persons tested positive for the disease on Friday, taking the overall tally to 8,095 cases. Seventy-six persons are under treatment.