COVID-19: Coimbatore records 563 new cases, 12 deaths

29 June 2021 22:54 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 563 new COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department said that 986 persons from the district recovered from the disease on the day. The district had 4,676 active cases and the toll increased to 2,029 after 12 more persons who were undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the district died of COVID-19 in the last few days.

Coimbatore Corporation has said that there will no vaccination on June 30 (Wednesday).

Tiruppur district reported 281 new cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 82,103.

The Health Department reported three new deaths, taking the overall toll to 750. The active cases in the district were 1,722 and a total of 396 persons have recovered on Tuesday.

Vaccination camps in Tiruppur

District administration and Tiruppur Corporation announced that vaccination camps would be held only for differently abled, post-natal mothers and government employees across Tiruppur district on Wednesday. The camps will be held at Zonal Office in Velampalayam for Zones I and II and at Corporation headquarters for Zones III and IV. Outside the Corporation limits, the camps will be held at 25 schools, officials said.

Erode district reported 493 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 89,212. While 546 persons were discharged, 4,163 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll to 588.

Salem district reported 302 new cases and nine deaths on Tuesday. According to health officials, 175 cases were indigenous and only 46 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal reported 173 cases and four deaths.

In the Nilgiris, 75 persons tested positive for the disease on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 28,266.

Krishnagiri recorded 98 fresh cases and two deaths. A total of 108 persons were discharged and there are 1045 active cases as on Tuesday. The district’s overall case tally stands at 39,761.

Dharmapuri recorded 105 fresh cases and one death. While 84 persons were discharged, there were 793 active cases as on Tuesday. The district’s overall case tally stands at 24,388.