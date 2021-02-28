COVID-19: Coimbatore records 40 fresh cases

The district has 382 active cases

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally so far to 55,713.

The district had 382 active cases of COVID-19 as on Saturday. Forty-four persons returned home after recovering from the disease.

In Tiruppur, 14 persons tested positive for the disease on Saturday. A total of 122 persons from the district are still under treatment. The Health Department said that 12 persons from the district got discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

Erode district reported six new cases, taking the tally to 14,782. While 18 persons were discharged, 98 continue to be under treatment.

Twelve positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, three cases were reported. Patients had returned from Erode, Coimbatore and Salem.