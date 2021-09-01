COVID-19| Coimbatore records 173 new cases and three deaths

Fresh COVID-19 infections dropped to 1,512 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with Coimbatore recording 173 new cases and Chennai overtaking it with 189. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 26,14,872.

Across the State, 22 people died of the infection, taking the toll so far to 34,921. Of the 38 districts, 24 did not report any death due to COVID-19.

As many as 1,51,012 samples were tested in 24 hours. A total of 4,23,17,923 samples have been tested in the State so far.

The Health Department in Coimbatore said that 185 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 2,028 active cases of the disease. It said that three more persons from the district died of COVID-19 on August 28 and 29, taking the official toll to 2,266. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.8 % on Monday with188 persons testing positive for the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 67 fresh cases on Tuesday, which took the overall tally to 90,305.

Two new deaths took the overall toll to 931. The district had 767 active cases and 87 patients recovered on the day.

In the Nilgiris, 25 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. With the latest infections, the number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 31,758. The number of deaths increased from 194 to 195 in the district. A total of 333 persons are under treatment.