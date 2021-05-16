COVID-19 | Coimbatore Medical College Hospital opens waiting area with oxygen supply

New facility established within three days after witnessing patients in need of oxygen support waiting in ambulances

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on May 16 opened a waiting area with oxygen supply to avoid making patients requiring oxygen support wait in ambulances outside the COVID-19 ward.

The hospital administration built an annex to the COVID-19 outpatient ward with 15 beds, each having a portable oxygen concentrator.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said that patients who are brought to the hospital with immediate requirement of oxygen support will be first admitted to the new facility. The medical team in the waiting area will stabilise the patients and shift them to the COVID-19 ward when oxygen bed requirement arises, she said.

The new facility was established within three days after the hospital started to witness patients in need of oxygen support waiting in ambulances.

According to senior doctors, the tertiary level hospital was receiving a large number of patients referred by private and government hospitals in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode districts, due to which ICU beds and oxygen beds remain occupied most of the time.

After inspecting the hospital on May 15, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said that CMCH and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, were handling COVID-19 cases efficiently.

According to the Minister, the hospital increased the total number of beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment from 555 to 1,273 in the second wave. The number of oxygen beds were increased from 245 to 854.