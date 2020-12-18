COVID-19: Coimbatore district reports one death, 115 cases

41 new cases and one death in Salem; one dies in Tiruppur

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 115 cases on Friday, which took the number of positive cases so far to 51,029.

A 75-year-old man died at ESI Hospital, raising the toll in the district to 634, the Health Department said. A total of 49,329 people had recovered and 1,066 were active cases. On Friday, 114 patients were discharged upon recovery from the infection.

Tiruppur reported one death and 43 new cases that raised the district’s tally to 16,489 cases. A 75-year-old man died at a private hospital in Tiruppur, taking the toll so far to 213.

A total of 15,721 patients have recovered and 555 patients are active cases. Forty-eight patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Friday.

The Nilgiris reported 17 new cases that raised the tally so far in the district to 7,754.

A total of 7,565 people have recovered and 147 are active cases. Fourteen persons were discharged on Friday. The district has so far reported 42 deaths.

A 70-year-old woman died of the disease in Salem and the district reported 41 new cases.

According to health officials, 36 of these were indigenous cases, including 12 in Salem Corporation limits. Five patients had returned from Namakkal and Thiruvanamalai.

Namakkal recorded 25 cases. Two of the new patients had returned from Hosur and Chennai, health official said.

Krishnagiri district reported 10 cases and Dharmapuri 12.

Erode saw 31 new cases on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 13,249. While 43 persons were discharged, 326 persons continue to be under treatment.