COVID-19: Coimbatore district reports 51 new cases

06 March 2021 01:13 IST

Tiruppur sees 25 new cases, the Nilgiris three

Coimbatore district reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally so far to 55,982 cases.

The Health Department did not report any death and the district's toll so far remained at 683. The district saw 54,923 people recover from the infection so far, and the active cases are 376. A total of 52 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 25 fresh cases that took the tally to 18,439. No deaths were reported in the district, and the toll so far remained at 224. As many as 18,085 patients have recovered and 130 are active cases. On Friday, 21 patients were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, three people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district so far stands at 8,377. The number of deaths in the district is 48, and 39 people are under treatment.