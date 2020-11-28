COVID-19: Coimbatore district reports 145 cases, two deaths

28 November 2020 00:44 IST

Salem reports 76 cases and Tiruppur 60

The 145 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Coimbatore on Friday, took the district’s overall tally to 48,279.

Two men aged 68 and 59 died during treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Wednesday, the media bulletin said. Of the 48,279 cases, 46,931 have recovered and 741 were active. The district has so far reported 607 deaths. On Friday, 82 patients from the district were discharged upon recovery.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 60 fresh cases. A 63-year-old man from the district died at CMCH. Of the total 15,172 cases, 14,361 have recovered and 603 were active. The district has so far reported 208 deaths. Sixty-eight persons were discharged from various hospitals.

Salem district reported 76 new cases and one death. According to health officials, all cases including 40 in Salem Corporation limits were indigenous. According to the bulletin, a 75-year-old man died in a private hospital here.

Namakkal district reported 36 fresh cases and Erode 55.

In the Nilgiris, 11 people tested positive on Friday. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 7,350 and 155 people were under treatment.