COVID-19: Coimbatore district daily caseload breaches 1,000-mark

A total of 1,004 persons from Coimbatore district tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, registering the highest single-day caseload since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the Health Department, Coimbatore district had 6,437 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday while 403 persons recovered from the disease.

The district’s death toll increased to 713 after three COVID-19 patients aged 57, 32 and 48 died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Thursday and Friday.

Tiruppur district on Saturday reported 316 new cases. A total of 197 persons got discharged from different hospitals after recovering from the disease on Saturday.

The Health Department said that Tiruppur district had 2,293 active cases of the disease as of Saturday.

The Nilgiris district had 84 new cases on Saturday and 41 persons recovered from the disease. As many as 445 COVID-19 patients from the district were under treatment.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore Child Trust Hospital has announced the launch of a paediatric COVID-19 centre on their premises in Singanallur.

A release said that the hospital would cater to all the eight districts in the State’s western region for the infants and children who have tested positive for COVID-19. For more details, contact 77086 82666.