COVID-19: Coimbatore district crosses 20,000 mark

Coimbatore district crossed the 20,000 mark in terms of total number of COVID-19 cases reported, so far, with 445 persons tested positive for the disease on Wednesday. The tally of positive cases reported, so far, in the district stood at 20,393.

As many as 3,891 persons from the district were undergoing treatment in different hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres on Wednesday.

The Health Department on Wednesday declared the deaths of six COVID-19 patients.

As per the media bulletin issued by the department, three patients aged 60, 75 and 69 died of the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday and Tuesday. Two patients aged 82 and 77 died at different private hospitals on Tuesday. A sixth patient aged 60 succumbed to the disease at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Tuesday, said the release. With this, the total number of deaths in the district increased to 338.

Tiruppur district reported 120 fresh cases and the discharge of 120 patients.

The district reported one death as an 86-year-old man died at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 3,912 on Wednesday. Of this, 2,545 patients have recovered and 1,284 were active cases. The district's total COVID-19 death toll stood at 83.

As many as 267 cases were reported in Salem. According to officials, among the cases, 267 are indigenous including 151 in Salem Corporation limits. 12 patients have returned from other districts like Namakkal, Perambalur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Thiruvanamalai and Tirunelveli.

Two men, aged 67 and 54, who were undergoing treatment at a private hospital died in Salem on Tuesday. Three others who were undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital died on Wednesday.

As many as 93 cases were reported in Namakkal, all were indigenous. A 53-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital died on Tuesday.

Erode district reported 90 new cases, taking the districts’ tally to 4,172. A total of 139 persons were discharged on Wednesday, and 1,024 persons are under treatment.

Dharmapuri recorded a single-day highest number of 85 positive cases while Krishnagiri recorded a total of 60 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 69 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 2,059, with 1,627 people having recovered, so far.