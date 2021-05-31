COVID-19: Coimbatore district continues to top T.N. with 3,488 cases

31 May 2021 21:40 IST

Coimbatore district continued to top Tamil Nadu in terms of daily caseload of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday after it reported 3,488 new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 1,70,497.

The district had 39,194 active cases of the disease on Monday. The district’s death toll increased to 1,274 after 39 more persons died of COVID-19.

A total of 3,308 persons from the district recovered from the district on Monday, according to the Health Department.

Tiruppur district reported 1,373 new cases, taking the overall tally to 60,947.

This was a decline in comparison to Sunday’s reported caseload of 1,496 cases. The Health Department reported 12 more deaths on Monday, which took the toll to 475. The active cases in the district were 18,295. Out of the 42,177 recoveries so far, 1,112 patients were discharged on Monday.

Erode district reported 1,742 new cases, taking the tally to 56,644. While 1,041 persons were discharged, 15,888 continue to be under treatment. Eight persons died, raising the death toll to 348.

A total of 1,157 new cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 250 cases were reported in corporation limits.

As per bulletin, 19 deaths were reported in Salem, including three women patients.

In Namakkal, 983 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. In Namakkal, eight deaths were reported, including four women patients.

Krishnagiri recorded 455 cases, 632 patients were discharged and five deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district stood at 5,029 as of Monday. A total of 32,740 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 340 fresh cases, and 358 cases discharged with two deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district was 3,079. As of date, a total 18,627 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.

In the Nilgiris, 587 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 19,078. The number of deaths in the district increased from 88 to 93 on Monday, while 3,976 persons continue to be under treatment.