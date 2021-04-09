COVID-19| Coimbatore Corporation begins action against violators

Gold smithy on T.V. Samy Road quarantined

After asking people to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, the Coimbatore Corporation on Friday began fining individuals not wearing mask and establishments where they saw violations of the guidelines.

According to sources, the Corporation on Friday morning quarantined a house on Karuppa Gounder Street after five occupants tested positive for COVID-19. The house was a part of a cluster of houses in the area. The Corporation officials in Central Zone led by Zonal Sanitary Officer R. Radhakrishnan also levied a fine of ₹11,000.

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian, who inspected the street in the morning and also Race Course later in the day, instructed officials to levy ₹5,400 fine on a tea stall in Race Course for violating the physical distancing norm, ₹5,000 on another shop and ₹ 200 each on two individuals who were moving around without mask.

Similarly, in West Zone, officials led by Zonal Sanitary Officer R. Gunasekaran collected ₹15,400 in fine from owners of 77 commercial establishments and 17 persons. Sources said most of the fine collected was from shops in and around Flower Market on Mettupalayam Road.

The officials also quarantined a gold smithy on T.V. Samy Road after five persons there tested COVID-19 positive.

A release from the Corporation said West Zone Assistant Commissioner S. Sundarraj and other officials were present during Commissioner’s inspection.