COVID-19| Coimbatore continues to see a surge, logs 332 new cases

07 April 2021 23:53 IST

The numbers rise in other western districts also

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 332 new cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally so far to 61,162. The district had 2,767 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday while 150 persons got discharged from hospitals and COVID Care Centres after recovering from the disease.

According to the Health Department, a 36-year-old woman with morbid obesity died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday. She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. With this, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Coimbatore district rose to 696.

The overall tally in Tiruppur district crossed 20,000 with 141 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday. After crossing the 10,000-mark in October last year, the district has added 10,000 cases in six months.

Advertising

Advertising

The death of an 85-year-old man took the toll to 228. As many as 19,038 patients have recovered in the district and 735 are active cases. Fifty-six patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Wednesday.

The Nilgiris reported 30 new cases, taking the district’s tally so far to 8,816. The number of deaths in the district stood at 50, while 168 people are undergoing treatment.

Salem reported 90 cases, taking the district’s tally to 33,959. While 57 persons were discharged, 419 people continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 419.

Erode reported 60 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,634. While 17 persons were discharged, 295 people continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal reported 32 new cases, raising the district’s tally to 12,317.

While 22 persons were discharged, 228 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri district recorded 49 fresh cases and 23 persons were discharged. The total number of active cases in the district stood was 290 on Wednesday. The number of cases so far in the district was 8,769.

Dharmapuri saw 33 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the tally so far in the district to 6,899.

While nine persons were discharged after treatment, the number of active cases was 113.