COVID-19: Coimbatore cases touch 35,000 mark

The district records 434 new cases and one death

With 434 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Coimbatore district touched the 35,000 mark in terms of the total number of people who have tested positive for the disease so far.

A total of 29,693 persons have recovered from the disease, including the 494 who left the treatment centres on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that an 82-year-old patient died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

The district’s toll stood at 470 on Tuesday and 4,837 patients are under treatment.

Three die in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district crossed the 9,000-mark in the overall tally of COVID-19 cases, adding over 1,000 cases within a week.

Based on data from the media bulletin, the district crossed the 8,000-mark on September 29 as the tally stood at 8,023 cases then. In the next seven days, 1,128 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall tally to 9,151 cases.

Three deaths were reported on Tuesday, raising the district’s toll to 150. A 65-year-old man and two women aged 55 and 70 died at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

Of the 9,151 cases, 7,713 have recovered and 1,288 were active cases.

A total of 254 patients from Tiruppur district were discharged from various hospitals.

Erode district reported 91 new cases taking the district’s tally to 7,557. While 116 persons were discharged, 1,040 persons continued to be under treatment.

326 cases in Salem

Of the 326 new cases reported in Salem district, 306 were indigenous. Twenty patients had returned from Chennai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Coimbatore and Vellore. The district reported death of two men aged 72 and 70.

Namakkal district reported 146 fresh cases. Fourteen patients had returned from Erode, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem and Karur and three from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. A 54-year-old man died in the district.

Krishnagiri recorded 64 new cases and Dharmapuri 84 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 87 people tested positive on Tuesday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stood at 4,835.

The toll increased from 28 to 29 with one death reported on Tuesday. A total of 831 persons are under treatment.