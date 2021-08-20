COVID-19 cluster emerges near Karumathampatti with 26 cases

Coimbatore

A total of 26 COVID-19 cases were reported near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district after a vegetable vendor tested positive earlier this week.

According to Health Department officials, the man, who was selling vegetables in a pushcart at Selvapuram Colony near the Somanur bus terminus, tested positive on August 16.

Following this, the officials lifted around 60 samples of his contacts from the area, of which eight turned out to be COVID-19 positive on August 18.

The street was closed by the local body and Health Department officials on the same day.

The health officials stepped up the contact tracing process and lifted around 200 more samples from the locality, of which 17 residents were confirmed positive on Friday, the officials said.

Of the 26 persons, 14 were asymptomatic and were sent to the COVID-19 care centre at Codissia Trade Fair Complex, while the others were admitted to ESI Hospital and a private hospital in Coimbatore. Their health condition was stable, according to the officials.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Coimbatore) P. Aruna said on Friday that the Health Department had intensified contact tracing process across Coimbatore district to ensure early detection of cases. No other COVID-19 clusters were detected in the district as of Friday, she added.