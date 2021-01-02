COVID-19 cases register further drop in Coimbatore dist.

The district reports 78 cases, no report of any death due to the disease

As many as 78 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The district had 779 active cases on Saturday while 97 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals.

According to the Health Department, Coimbatore district did not report any death due to the disease on Saturday.

Tiruppur district had 292 persons under institutional care on Saturday.

The Health Department said that two patients from the district aged 65 and 63 succumbed to the disease on Thursday, taking the death toll to 219.

While 42 persons from Tiruppur district tested positive on Saturday, 52 persons returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

Erode district reported 36 new cases taking the district’s tally to 13,756. While 25 persons were discharged, 299 persons continued to be under treatment.

As many as 31 positive cases were reported in Salem on Saturday. According to health officials, 19 cases were indigenous including seven in Salem Corporation limits. 12 patients have returned from other districts like Namakkal, Tiruppur and Dharmapuri.

In Namakkal, 21 cases were reported. According to officials, four patients have returned from Salem, Erode and Karur. As per bulletin, a 47-year-old woman died at private hospital in Salem.

Krishnagiri recorded five new cases and 24 discharged cases on Saturday. This has taken the total number of current cases to 81 and the total number of to 7,889.

Dharmapuri recorded 13 new cases and eight discharged cases on Saturday. This has taken the total number of cases to 92 and total number of infections to 6,435 cases.