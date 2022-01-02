COVID-19 cases inch up in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

The daily COVID-19 caseload continued to inch up for the third consecutive day in Coimbatore district on Sunday with the reporting of 80 fresh cases. The caseload on Friday and Saturday was 70 and 75 cases respectively.

The Health Department reported one new death and the overall toll increased to 2,517. A total of 90 persons were reported to have recovered and patients were 880 active cases in the district on Sunday.

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district saw an increase on Sunday as 68 fresh cases were reported. In comparison, the Health Department reported 44 cases on Saturday and 43 on Friday.

No new deaths were reported and the toll remained as 1,027. The number of active cases in Tiruppur district was 458 and 40 persons recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday.