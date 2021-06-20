COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 mark in Coimbatore district

COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,000 mark in Coimbatore district on Sunday. The district reported 904 new cases of the disease on Sunday and 1,277 persons recovered.

The district had 10,802 active cases. The death toll increased to 1,888 after the Health Department on Sunday declared that 17 more persons died of the disease.

Tiruppur district’s active cases fell below the 5,000 mark. The district had 4,461 active cases, including the 477 new cases reported on Sunday.

The Health Department said that eight more persons from the district died of the disease, taking the death toll to 696. As many as 2,518 persons recovered on Sunday.

Erode district reported 870 new cases, taking the tally to 83,658. While 1,451 persons were discharged, 8,326 continue to be under treatment. Fifteen persons died, raising the death toll to 546.

As many as 517 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 497 cases were indigenous and 170 cases were reported in corporation limits. Twenty patients have returned from Namakkal, Erode, Kalakuruchi and Dharmapuri.

As per bulletin, 21 deaths were reported, including seven women patients.

In Namakkal, 327 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. In Namakkal, 10 deaths were reported, including seven women patients.

In Krishnagiri, 170 indigenous cases were reported. Two deaths were reported in the district.

A total of 129 cases and three deaths were reported in Dharmapuri.

In the Nilgiris, 175 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 27,158. The number of deaths in the district increased from 143 to 146 on Sunday while 1,914 persons are undergoing treatment.