COVID-19 cases cross 10,000 mark in Coimbatore

The district reports 394 new cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday

Coimbatore district crossed the 10,000 mark in terms of total number of COVID-19 positive cases, with the district reporting 394 new cases on Wednesday.

The total tally is 10,158. The district also reported 16 deaths on Wednesday, raising toll so far to 217.

A media bulletin issued by the Department said that while 12 patients died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, three died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and one died in a private hospital.

Policeman dies

The deceased included a 30-year-old policeman from Gandhi Nagar in Anamalai. He was a constable with the Kamanaickenpalayam police station under the Palladam sub-division of Tiruppur District (Rural) Police. He was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning and he died in the afternoon.

Volunteers of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam performed his last rites in Coimbatore on Wednesday evening.

The police gave a gun salute to the deceased.

Of the 10,158 cases reported so far in the district, 7,221 persons recovered from the disease while 2,720 patients are under treatment at various hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres in the district. As many as 286 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday.

61 in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported one COVID-19 death and 61 cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 1,707 cases.

A 57-year-old woman from the district died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday after four days of COVID-19 treatment, the media bulletin said.

Three persons from police quarters in Dharapuram and four persons, including a 14-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy, from police quarters in Vavipalayam near Palladam were reported to be COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

Out of 1,707 cases, 1,151 cases have recovered and 507 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 49 deaths as of Wednesday. A total of 43 patients from the district were discharged on Wednesday from various hospitals.

295 in Salem

Salem saw 295 new cases taking the district’s tally to 6,766.

While 238 persons were discharged on Wednesday, 1,974 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode district reported 85 new cases taking the district’s tally to 1,726. While 26 persons were discharged on Wednesday, 752 persons continue to be under treatment at hospitals in the district.

A 70-year-old man died, raising the toll in the district to 27.

Namakkal district reported 35 cases taking the district’s tally to 1,361. While eight persons were discharged on Wednesday, 358 persons continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 35 people tested positive on Wednesday. The number of cases in the district so far is 1,120.

A total of 956 people have recovered so far and 160 are under treatment.

19 in Krishnagiri

Nineteen persons tested positive in the district, taking the total COVID-19 positive count to 1,707.

In Dharmapuri, 18 persons tested positive, and the district’s tally so far is 1,064.