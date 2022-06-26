Coimbatore

COVID-19 cases cross 100-mark in Coimbatore district

The daily caseload of COVID-19 cases crossed the 100 mark in Coimbatore district on Sunday with 104 persons testing positive for the disease.

A total of 22 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 429 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.6% on Saturday when 926 swab samples were subjected to tests and 89 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department conducted disinfection activities in COVID-19 affected areas in the district, including Sree Garden in S.S. Kulam block. A containment zone was demarcated in the block.

Tiruppur district reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Three persons recovered from the disease and the district had 46 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 3.3 % on Saturday when four new cases were reported.


