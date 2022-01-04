COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Coimbatore district

04 January 2022 21:08 IST

For the fifth consecutive day, the daily COVID-19 caseload of Coimbatore district continues to increase as 120 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Monday’s caseload was 105.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the overall toll remained at 2,518. A total of 94 persons were reported to have recovered and there were 926 active cases. The positivity rate for the district was 1.6% as per Monday’s data.

Tiruppur district reported 54 new cases on Tuesday. No new deaths were reported and the toll remained at 1,027. Number of active cases in the district was 473 and 53 persons recovered from COVID-19. According to Monday’s data, the positivity rate of Tiruppur district was 1.8%.

Advertising

Advertising

In the Nilgiris, 12 persons tested positive on Tuesday. With the latest infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 54,633. The toll increased from 219 to 220 on Tuesday while 53 people are undergoing treatment.