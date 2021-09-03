COVID-19 caseload inches up in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Coimbatore

03 September 2021 23:39 IST

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 239 new COVID-19 cases, an increase from Thursday’s 215.

The new cases took the overall tally to 2,36,721. The Health Department reported three new deaths, which took the district’s COVID-19 toll to 2,276. There were 2,134 active cases in the district and 187 patients were reported to have recovered on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 98 new cases on Friday, which was higher than the daily caseloads on Thursday (90) and Wednesday (72).

The new cases took the overall tally to 90,570. No new deaths were reported for the second consecutive day. There were 756 active cases and 88 persons were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 27 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,834. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 195 on Friday, while 315 persons are under treatment.