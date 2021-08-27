COVID-19 caseload inches up in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

27 August 2021 23:56 IST

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 231 new COVID-19 cases, as the daily caseload saw an increase for the second consecutive day following 216 cases on Thursday.

The new cases took the overall tally to 2,35,273. The Health Department reported five new deaths, which took the district’s COVID-19 toll to touch 2,257.

There were 2,107 active cases in Coimbatore district and 238 patients were reported to have recovered on Friday.

The overall COVID-19 tally of Tiruppur district crossed the 90,000-mark on Friday, with the reporting of 64 new cases. The overall tally stood at 90,021 cases. A total of three new deaths took the district’s toll to 927. The district had 829 active cases and reported 74 recoveries on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 31 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 31,650. A total of 366 persons are undergoing treatment.