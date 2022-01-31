COVID-19 caseload drops below 3,000 in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE

31 January 2022 00:02 IST

In a relief to Coimbatore district, the daily caseload of COVID-19 infections dropped below the 3,000-mark on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 3,917 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 26,044 active cases on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Two more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,565.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 26.2 % on Saturday when 12,648 swab samples were subjected to tests and 3,309 new infections were reported.

A total of 1,497 persons tested positive in Tiruppur district on Sunday.

There were 11,862 active cases of the disease in the district on Sunday while 1,027 persons recovered.

The district’s toll increased to 1,040 after two more COVID-19 patients died.

The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 29.1 % on Saturday when 1,649 persons tested positive.